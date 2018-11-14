Win Tickets to Santa’s Safari

Santa is making a special stop by the Louisville Zoo and he’s bringing some of his North Pole friends along too. Enjoy a visit and photo with Santa plus meet Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman. Be part of Santa’s workshop where elves help families create a wonderful holiday craft. And of course, no visit would be complete without Mrs. Claus serving her famously delicious holiday treats and beverages (and hot chocolate or coffee for the grown-ups). Enjoy holiday sing-alongs and a complimentary photo with Santa for each child to take home. Then grab your special Santa Safari passport and begin your journey through the Zoo’s heated buildings to experience one-on-one interaction with Zoo educators. Don’t forget to bring your cameras!