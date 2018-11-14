Win a Trip on the North Pole Express!

Win tickets to take your family on a journey to the North Pole via the Kentucky Railway Museum. You will enjoy an approximate 1.5 hour train excursion while listening to the sounds of the season. Upon arriving at the North Pole we will pick up Santa. Santa will then board the train and travel with us on our way back to New Haven. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas. Bring your camera. Upon arriving back at the station you will have the opportunity to walk into the depot and take your child’s photo with Santa. Don’t forget your camera!

This event will take place November 30, December 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21.