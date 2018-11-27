What to Wear to Your Holiday Office Party: Part 2
We are taking the guesswork out of trying to find the right outfit to wear for your upcoming holiday party — whether you are attending a small get-together or watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve.
Sydnie Johnson, colorist with Z Salon & Spa is wearing: Sweater, $60; purse, $42; gloves, $18, all available at Colonial Designs. Pants, $60; necklace, $48; earrings, $40; bracelet, $32, all available at Magnolia and Fig. Shoes, J.Nicole, $40; hat, $46, The Polka Dotted Pineapple.
All
Latest