What to Wear This Thanksgiving: Part 1
AMBER MAY, STYLIST/FLOOR MANAGER, STRANDZ SALON AND THREADZ BOUTIQUE, IS WEARING: Dress, $43; necklace, $12.50, both available at Market 502. Boots, $45; earrings, $28; clutch, $39, Apricot Lane.
Who better than beauty stylists to give us the inside scoop to holiday party preparation? These beauty experts provide tips on preparing for any holiday party — whether you are attending a Thanksgiving get-together or watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve.
Before you attend your next holiday party, here are a couple of etiquette tips to keep in mind.
EASY-OPEN HOSTESS GIFTS
If you wish to bring something to the party, it should be easy to open, assemble, and use immediately.
BE CONSCIENTIOUS
If asked to bring a dish to the party, keep it low maintenance for the host’s sake. Avoid something you may need to cook ahead of time in their oven. It is tough for a host to navigate oven time, etc.