What to Wear This Thanksgiving: Part 1

Before you attend your next holiday party, here are a couple of etiquette tips to keep in mind.

EASY-OPEN HOSTESS GIFTS

If you wish to bring something to the party, it should be easy to open, assemble, and use immediately.

BE CONSCIENTIOUS

If asked to bring a dish to the party, keep it low maintenance for the host’s sake. Avoid something you may need to cook ahead of time in their oven. It is tough for a host to navigate oven time, etc.