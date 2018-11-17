What to Wear This Thanksgiving: Part 2

Careful planning and creativity are essential for a successful holiday party. Here are a couple of things you’ll want to do as part of your party planning process.

INVITATIONS 101

Put the who, what, when, when, and attire the invitation to identify a start and end time, and the type of party you are hosting so the guest can plan around meals.

BE A GRACIOUS HOST

Greet people at the door and make them feel comfortable by letting them know where to hang their coats, make a drink, where the buffet is, etc. Introducing people to others when they may be new in town shows great etiquette and hospitality.