What To Do This Weekend

Light Up the Village at Westport Village with lights, holiday decor, free pictures with Santa, CirqueLouis performers, trackless train rides, and shopping at village businesses who will be open late with sales and discounts. You can also take Carriage Rides with Santa at Paddock Shops every weekend until Christmas, or get festive at Saturday’s Holiday Brite Nite, featuring carolers, magicians, a visit from Santa, free face painting for children, and hundreds of free Glow Items (while supplies last).