What To Do This Weekend
Head to Brown Park in the afternoon to enjoy free cookies, a train ride, hot chocolate, an inflatable snow globe, ice skating, and pictures with Santa, and stay to watch he and the mayor turn on the holiday lights at Light Up St. Matthews. You can also catch the festive light displays and more at Light Up Middletown and Light Up Anchorage this weekend.
Light Up the Village at Westport Village with lights, holiday decor, free pictures with Santa, CirqueLouis performers, trackless train rides, and shopping at village businesses who will be open late with sales and discounts. You can also take Carriage Rides with Santa at Paddock Shops every weekend until Christmas, or get festive at Saturday’s Holiday Brite Nite, featuring carolers, magicians, a visit from Santa, free face painting for children, and hundreds of free Glow Items (while supplies last).
Dress up in costume or go as you are to the Kentucky International Convention Center for Louisville Supercon, Kentucky’s largest convention for comic books, anime, animation, video game, fantasy, Sci-Fi and pop culture genres featuring celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, industry guests, cosplayers, artists, writers, and more.
The Kentucky Center is home to a variety of entertainment this weekend, including the presentation of Messiah by the Louisville Orchestra, the nostalgic musical A Christmas Story, two performances of The Wiz Live!, a performance of Louisville Hip Hopera — an arts experience presenting stories of the streets through music, art, poetry, and dance — and Christmas in Cairo, the second annual fundraiser for the Home of the Innocents featuring professional Middle Eastern style dancers.
Visit a neighborhood reminiscent of Yuletides past at the 42nd annual Holiday Home Tour in Old Louisville, a national historic preservation district featuring the largest collection of Victorian architecture in the country.
COMING UP: Register now for the Women in Technology Conference, whose goal is to help close the gender gap in the technology sector. The event December 4 in Old Louisville will feature women from a variety of STEM-related industries speaking about career advancement, artificial intelligence, data science, coding, security, software engineering, and more.
0 Comments