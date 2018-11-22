What To Do This Weekend
Santa is coming to town for the 38th annual Light Up Louisville on Friday, November 23! Help Santa light up the city’s Christmas Tree and kickoff the holiday season at the 38th annual Light Up Louisville, featuring children’s activities, train rides, vendor booths, live entertainment, a parade, free pictures with Santa, and more.
Come to Jeffersontown and help Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Mayor and City Council to celebrate Christmas on Gaslight Square, with activities including pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice carving, face painting, refreshments, free train rides to view the light displays, an inflatable snow globe, and an ice skating rink.
Visit southern Indiana downtown shops, sample wine, visit a photo booth, paint an ornament at Uptown Art, and participate in a scavenger hunt around town at the Jingle Walk 2018 in New Albany.
Run before the big meal and have some fun at the Turkey Trot, Anchorage’s annual Thanksgiving Day 5k/10k run/walk for all. Registration includes the choice of a fleece headband or T-shirt for adults and a medallion for kids.
Take in your choice of holiday-themed musicals at Derby Dinner Playhouse — Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, based on the classic film, and
A Velveteen Rabbit Christmas, the story of a little bunny who learns what it means to be real.
Kick off the holiday season in Crestwood, Kentucky, at Yuletide at Yew Dell, featuring a winter snow village and train display, lighting displays, holiday music, crafts and holiday snacks for the kids, and more.
Help Light Up Jeffersonville with its Holiday Lights Parade, train rides, inflatables, live entertainment, hot chocolate, visits with Prancer and Comet, and more.
