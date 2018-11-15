What To Do This Weekend
Get ready for the holidays with two plays opening at Actors Theatre: The Santaland Diaries, an irreverent holiday classic opening tonight; and Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol opening Tuesday. Both run through December 23.
Lights Under Louisville opens Friday at the Louisville Mega Cavern, allowing the public to drive their own vehicle through the cavern to experience the lights and music of the holiday season. New this year is the Christmas Express, a 30-minute daytime drive through the light show in an open top trailer, followed by a trip to Winter Wonderland, where milk and cookies will be served to the kids.
Poets will inspire, motivate, and ignite emotion as they recite original poems for cash prizes — and bragging rights — at the fourth annual Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam, Louisville’s only all-female slam, at the Brown Theatre.
Attend Meet the Paleontologist — A Gift of Fossils, and find out why fossils make great gifts for budding paleontologists, collectors, and interior decorators. Park paleontologist Alan Goldstein will discuss what makes a good or bad fossil with a look at ethical collecting, what makes a fossil scientifically valuable, and more.
Enjoy a day of rock climbing, archery, a ferris wheel, and more, and then once it’s dark, write down and release your message on the water lanterns at the Light The Night Water Lantern Festival at Cox Park.
Dress to the nines for the Snow Ball gala at the Omni Louisville Hotel, featuring a cocktail hour, silent auction, five-course gourmet meal, live entertainment, and dancing to live music by the Endless Summer Band, all to raise funds for the Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Norton Children’s Hospital.
0 Comments