What To Do This Weekend
Purchase one of the hundreds of decorated trees, wreaths and décor and raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital at the 29th annual Festival of Trees & Lights, also featuring photos with Santa, children’s crafts, a ride-on kiddie train, holiday entertainment, and Hanukkah activities.
Kick off your holiday shopping at neighborhood events such as tonight’s 15th annual Holiday Open House, where you can ride the trolley, eat sweets, and enjoy the lights of the season in Downtown Jeffersonville while supporting its local businesses. Also, stop in Friday evening at the St. Matthews Holiday Walk for shopping specials and refreshments, or visit the 15th annual Chenoweth Square Holiday Walk, where you can stroll and shop while listening to carols “being sung by a choir.” Saturday brings NULU Jingle Fest, featuring sales and specials all day at NULU retailers, pop-up holiday fun, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Bring the family to see the opening of Santa’s Wonderland and Santa’s arrival at Bass Pro Shops for the season, with free cookies, hot chocolate, crafts, a photo with Santa, tree lighting, and more.
Attend the Louisville Soul Music Fest, featuring Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Tamia, and Dru Hill, or Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour,” both at the KFC Yum! Center.
Join Dr. Saleem Seyal on a journey through the evolution of Islamic Calligraphy over the centuries through examples of various styles and scripts, and get a chance to try it yourself at Family Day, in conjunction with the exhibit America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far at the Muhammad Ali Center.
Spend Veterans Day at the Track for a great day of racing, where active members or veterans of the military will receive free general admission or a discounted ticket ($29) to Millionaires Row dining room at Churchill Downs. Eat at the Stakes & Eggs brunch served every Sunday in the Stakes Room.
Two Wives. One Mistress. Secrets and lies. That’s the life of Herman Broder, ghostwriter for a famous rabbi in 1948 New York. Watch what happens when everybody finally meets in this darkly funny and moving opera Enemies, A Love Story, based on the novel by I. B. Singer and performed by the Kentucky Opera.
