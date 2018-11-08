What To Do This Weekend

Kick off your holiday shopping at neighborhood events such as tonight’s 15th annual Holiday Open House, where you can ride the trolley, eat sweets, and enjoy the lights of the season in Downtown Jeffersonville while supporting its local businesses. Also, stop in Friday evening at the St. Matthews Holiday Walk for shopping specials and refreshments, or visit the 15th annual Chenoweth Square Holiday Walk, where you can stroll and shop while listening to carols “being sung by a choir.” Saturday brings NULU Jingle Fest, featuring sales and specials all day at NULU retailers, pop-up holiday fun, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.