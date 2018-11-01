What To Do This Weekend
Be a part of history as the35th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championship returns to Churchill Downs.
Raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in the Out of the Darkness Walk at Waterfront Park. For the second year, the Louisville Crashers will also perform.
Peruse the artwork of more than 70 local artists featuring ceramics, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, wood, and more at the Louisville Artisans Guild Fine Arts & Crafts Holiday Showcase. You can also visit the Saint Agnes Christmas Boutique for handmade arts and crafts or the Colonial Christmas Market in Oldham County.
Watch the fun as the hundreds of pumpkins decorating the Louisville Zoo grounds for Halloween will be given to the lions, bears, orangutans, elephants, and other animals as part of Pumpkin Smash, a special enrichment celebrating the season.
Topgolf, in partnership with PNC Bank and the Breeders’ Cup Festival, presents Topgolf Crush Louisville at Cardinal Stadium, with glowing targets on the field, private bays for group events, and Toptracer technology tracking shots with replays and stats.
See three unlikely friends take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can’t do, even in a man’s world, in 9 to 5 The Musical, based on the 1980 hit movie, at the Indiana University Southeast Ogle Center.
