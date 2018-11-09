Travel Fever: How to Get It and Pass It On

“It was my first foray into international travel. My husband at the time didn’t like to travel and my children were 16 and 18. I thought, ‘You know what? It is time —I can go!’ And I did. From that point on, I had the fever!” Kim says, eyes wide with fervor.

Since her first trip abroad, she has enjoyed two to three travel experiences each year. She’s seen 20 different countries and has schlepped 10 middle school travel groups across the world.

Showing Her Students the World

For a decade, Kim, an Excel Award winner and Kentucky teacher of the year nominee, has opened up the world to her students. Beginning in seventh grade, she stands in front of a map of the world and assigns her students the homework of looking at the globe and choosing one location they’d like to visit. In class, the students narrow their dream destinations down to eight. Kim then does the research about what tours are available for these regions, presents them to her classes, and they vote on two. Then, she pitches the two tours to the parents and allows them to have the final say (since they are the ones footing the bill). The trips are planned two years out, in order to allow for plenty of time to save the money.

Kim’s students have participated in a service learning project in Peru, toured the rich history of drama in London, Hollywood, and New York City, experienced the U.K., Paris, Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii. This year, Japan and Australia/New Zealand are on the table.

“Adults can get cynical and jaded about the world. Kids set me on fire with their enthusiasm for discovery. You can actually witness them broadening their horizons right in front of your eyes. It makes giving up part of my summer absolutely worth it.”