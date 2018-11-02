Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month

Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds: The Final Performances

Louisville Palace

Original member of the Beach Boys, legend Brian Wilson has been one of popular music’s most deeply revered figures since the early 1960s, and the main creative force behind some of the most cherished recordings in rock history. It is therefore no exaggeration to call Brian Wilson one of the most influential composers of the last century. The Hawthorne, California, native was barely out of his teens when he began to create some of the most beloved records ever… nine consecutive gold albums that featured such classics as SurferbGirl, In My Room, I Get Around, Don’t Worry Baby, Fun, Fun, Fun, Help Me Rhonda, and California Girls, to name just a handful of the more than two dozen Top 40 hits Wilson co-wrote, arranged, produced, and performed with his family band, the Beach Boys.

In 1966, the Beach Boys’ 11th album (Pet Sounds) was released, and the emotional autobiography of its 23-year old “auteur” is considered by many to be one of the greatest albums ever made. On the charts in America, the album featured four hit singles — a reworking of the folk standard Sloop John B, and Wouldn’t It Be Nice, as well as two others that cracked the Top 40 — God Only Knows and Caroline No. The former is considered by many, including Sir Paul McCartney, to be one of the most beautiful songs ever recorded. If you’ve ever heard any of his albums, you understand why Wilson has been called the “Mozart of Rock” and “The Gershwin of his generation.”

Wilson’s 2018 Louisville Palace date marks the second time the Arts Insider has been to his Pet Sounds Final Performances concert, and she is determined not to miss what might be a final opportunity to witness a music legend, who she’s referred to before as ‘America’s Lennon & McCartney combined!’

WHEN: November 16 @ 8pm

WHERE: Louisville Palace

TICKETS: $30-$125

CONTACT: here or box office in person