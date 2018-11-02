Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month
Dance Theatre of Harlem
The Kentucky Center
Founded in 1969 by the legendary Arthur Mitchell (who died in September of this year at the age of 84), and his former teacher, the late Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem’s original vision of “inclusion and access to all” continues today through the company’s mission:
– Present a Company of African American and racially diverse artists who perform the most demanding repertory at the highest level of quality
– Maintain a world-class school that trains young people in classical ballet and allied arts
– Provide arts education, community outreach, and positive role models for all
And like the School and Company, DTH’s community programs address the unique experiences of artists of color and provide a forum where they can be studied, expressed, experienced, and discussed.
Since 2010 the theatre company, located on a New York City block officially named Dance Theatre of Harlem Way in testament to its enduring legacy, has been under the leadership of Virginia Johnson, a former prima ballerina with the Company.
WHEN: November 9 @ 8pm
WHERE: The Kentucky Center
TICKETS: $25-$55
CONTACT: box office (501 W. Main St.) walk up or drive thru, 502.584.7777, or here. Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.
Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds: The Final Performances
Louisville Palace
Original member of the Beach Boys, legend Brian Wilson has been one of popular music’s most deeply revered figures since the early 1960s, and the main creative force behind some of the most cherished recordings in rock history. It is therefore no exaggeration to call Brian Wilson one of the most influential composers of the last century. The Hawthorne, California, native was barely out of his teens when he began to create some of the most beloved records ever… nine consecutive gold albums that featured such classics as SurferbGirl, In My Room, I Get Around, Don’t Worry Baby, Fun, Fun, Fun, Help Me Rhonda, and California Girls, to name just a handful of the more than two dozen Top 40 hits Wilson co-wrote, arranged, produced, and performed with his family band, the Beach Boys.
In 1966, the Beach Boys’ 11th album (Pet Sounds) was released, and the emotional autobiography of its 23-year old “auteur” is considered by many to be one of the greatest albums ever made. On the charts in America, the album featured four hit singles — a reworking of the folk standard Sloop John B, and Wouldn’t It Be Nice, as well as two others that cracked the Top 40 — God Only Knows and Caroline No. The former is considered by many, including Sir Paul McCartney, to be one of the most beautiful songs ever recorded. If you’ve ever heard any of his albums, you understand why Wilson has been called the “Mozart of Rock” and “The Gershwin of his generation.”
Wilson’s 2018 Louisville Palace date marks the second time the Arts Insider has been to his Pet Sounds Final Performances concert, and she is determined not to miss what might be a final opportunity to witness a music legend, who she’s referred to before as ‘America’s Lennon & McCartney combined!’
WHEN: November 16 @ 8pm
WHERE: Louisville Palace
TICKETS: $30-$125
CONTACT: here or box office in person
Craig Ferguson
The Kentucky Center
Craig Ferguson is an actor, writer, comedian, and most well-known for being host of CBS’The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, which set all-time viewer records during his (2005-14) run as host. As an acclaimed standup comedian, Ferguson has earned two Grammy nominations to date for Best Comedy Album on behalf of his original stand-up recordings, Craig Ferguson: Just Being Honest, and I’m Here to Help.
In 2011, Ferguson received a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for his New York Times-bestselling memoir American On Purpose.
The Arts Insider first became aware of the Glasgow, Scotland, native’s quicksilver comedic chops from his breakthrough U.S. role as the title character’s boss, Mr. Wick, on The Drew Carey Show, a role he played from 1996 to 2003. Ferguson later explained that he played the role with an over-the-top posh English accent “to make up for generations of English actors doing crap Scottish accents.”
WHEN: November 28 @ 7pm
WHERE: Brown Theatre
TICKETS: $59.50-$79.50
CONTACT: here or by phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru). Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.