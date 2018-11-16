This Musical Woman Loves the Warmth of Louisville

Barbara is interested in the cognitive effects of music and how the opera can impact our city. “I was taken by the [Kentucky Opera] board’s understanding of how important it was for this company to continue more deeply into community responsibility,” she says. “So often boards are thinking about the product on the stage and the quality of that, which is important, but it’s equally important for that product to be of a quality that the community can appreciate and resonates with them.”

She was also taken by the city. “When my husband and I visited the city we were really taken by the warmth of the community, how the people are so community centered and socially conscious as they care about each other,” Barbara says. “There are so many opportunities for people to get together. Togetherness is important, and I’m coordinating that to continue to connect people to an idea and one another through open hearts and minds.”