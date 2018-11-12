Seven Things This Wine Woman Can’t Live Without

“I developed an interest in media relations and had some wonderful opportunities that allowed me to take clients to local radio and TV stations,” Michelle says. “I actually expressed interest in working in television news to Gail Henson, who was the head of the Bellarmine Communications Department at the time. She helped me land a position at WAVE-3. I give her credit for helping me start my career.”

Michelle’s robust career gave her the opportunity to work for a number of other well-known companies including WLKY, the Kentucky Derby Museum, Universal Studios, and Tricon Global Restaurants, now known as YUM! Brands.

“I do consider myself a Louisvillian, however I was not born here,” Michelle says. “It is the place that I have lived most of my life. Collectively I’ve spent about 25 years here. Now I split my time between Louisville and California, but I do call Louisville home.”

During her time with Tricon, Michelle joined the local chapter of The American Institute of Wine & Food.

“I was proactive because I wanted to run that association,” Michelle says. “I am of the belief, nothing ventured, nothing gained. The answer is always ‘no’ if you don’t try, so I approached that organization to see if it would consider me as its new leader.”

So from 2004 to 2005, Michelle relocated to the Napa Valley, where she served as the executive director of the national chapter of The American Institute of Wine & Food. She spent eight years in the Napa Valley, working for a number of family owned wineries.

“It became very apparent to me that there was a group of visitors who dreamed of living in a wine region, and there were others who were very curious about those who live there,” Michelle says. “I had this idea to satisfy this curiosity by providing a glimpse into the lives of accomplished and celebrated women who live in wine country. Hence Wine Country Women was born.”