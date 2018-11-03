Raise Your Glass to These Breeder’s Cup Outfits
DENISE CARDWELL, OWNER, IMAGE WORKS STUDIO, IS WEARING: Dress, $210, The Polka Dotted Pineapple; fascinator, $239, Bluegrass Belle; shoes, $90, Aldo; bracelet, $32, Magnolia and Fig
Who better than beauty stylists to give us the inside scoop to holiday party preparation? Beauty expert Denise Cardwell gives you tips on how to prepare for any holiday event — whether you are attending the Breeder’s Cup or watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve.
Denise’s tip: Create dramatic eyes. “Add a touch of highlight to the inner most area by the nose to open up the eye.”
Try this official gin cocktail for the Breeder’s Cup.
MONEY RIDER
2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
1 part fresh lime juice
.5 parts raspberry syrup
Topped with Q Ginger Beer
Build all of ingredients in highball glass over cubed ice. Churn and serve.