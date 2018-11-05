Mindfulness practices and imagination are two things you can learn from this educator

Since that early understanding of her own child’s world, she has pursued learning more about the emotional, physical, intellectual, and social development of children. Kelly, who taught for many years, is now in her fourth year as director of the lower school at Walden School.

Kelly grew up in Paducah, Kentucky, and although she says education was not stressed in her family, after high school she attended the University of Louisville. “At the time I was just trying to explore and discover who I was. I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in science and focused specifically on the study of wolves. After graduation I didn’t feel that field studies of wolves in the woods was going to fit with marriage and raising a family. I had worked my way through school in the restaurant business and ended up as the manager at Captain’s Quarters. My husband, Daniel, is a chef. We were in the same business, and that’s how we met.”

When their daughter was 3 years old, Kelly earned her Montessori training certificate and taught at Kenwood Montessori School for five years.

“In 2006, a family friend encouraged me to come to Walden. I started teaching kindergarten then moved to first and second grades. This was great exposure for getting a feel for the whole child development — social skills, emotional growth, and academic development.