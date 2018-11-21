Get a Bourbon Lesson and More at the Frazier History Museum
The exhibit’s “Bottle Hall” houses 500 bottles of every type of bourbon produced in Kentucky. For some added fun, you can count the number of Kentucky bourbons you’ve tasted and then take a picture in the hall holding the #MyBourbonNumber sign.
Whether you’re a bourbon aficionado or someone who is curious about the spirit, the Frazier History Museum can give you an immersive education in bourbon history. Earlier this year, the museum added The Spirit of Kentucky — a permanent exhibit devoted to celebrating bourbon and its evolution. Andy Treinen, vice president with the Frazier History Museum, says they wanted to bring attention to a product that is a huge part of our state’s heritage.
“We wanted to celebrate the culture, history, families, industry, and the category of bourbon, because we could find no other industry that the state of Kentucky owned a bigger percentage of. It is an important part of who we are in this state,” he says. Planning and development of the new exhibit began in 2014 with the help of representatives from most of the major distilleries, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the Frazier’s curatorial team, and contract workers.
The exhibit, which features 20 eye-catching displays, elevates the museum experience through creativity, ingenuity, and innovation. You will see a covered bridge-style walkway featuring 4K footage of 23 different locations in Kentucky, including Red River Gorge and Cumberland Falls.
Or step into the “Refined” area, which features vintage bourbons. The “Grace Table” is an interactive surface that includes information about historic distilleries, influential people in the industry, and interviews with master distillers.
Treinen says the visitors are enjoying the new exhibit and are surprised by its extensiveness. “The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. They are blown away at the level of excellence with the exhibitry.”
Visitors also can experience the sights and sounds of Christmas with A Kentucky Christmas at the Frazier now through January 7. The event will feature artisans, performances from school choirs, and tutorials on making gingerbread.