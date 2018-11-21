Get a Bourbon Lesson and More at the Frazier History Museum

The exhibit, which features 20 eye-catching displays, elevates the museum experience through creativity, ingenuity, and innovation. You will see a covered bridge-style walkway featuring 4K footage of 23 different locations in Kentucky, including Red River Gorge and Cumberland Falls.

Or step into the “Refined” area, which features vintage bourbons. The “Grace Table” is an interactive surface that includes information about historic distilleries, influential people in the industry, and interviews with master distillers.