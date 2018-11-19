Dressing is a Creative Outlet

Now, she is on to a fourth career as a senior product advisor for Heartland Payment Systems, which provides payment processing and other business solutions. Bailey hops from meeting to meeting with businesses. “I offer payroll, onboard, and human resources solutions to businesses,” Bailey says. “I advise them on what products they might need.

“Blogging has always been my creative outlet,” says Bailey, 34. But, “I put that on the back burner to focus on my new career with Heartland.”

Work wardrobe philosophy: “Classy and current,” she says. “I think less is more, but accessories are a must. I accentuate with belts, shoes, and purses. I like to see what colors, what patterns I can put together. I always try to keep up with what’s in.”

Style tip: “I play up my assets. To accentuate my waistline, I wear belts; for shoulders, I wear off-the-shoulder tops. I also think you should be comfortable, otherwise, you won’t feel confident in what you are wearing.”