Don’t let anyone tell you what fashion should be…

Whenever the weather accommodates, you’ll see Lorie in a leather jacket and a flannel shirt (wrapped around the waist during the summer months), a statement necklace or layered necklaces, and a few bangles.

Her go-to shoe is a Frye boot, and she loves any kind of black pants. Lorie’s favorite top to finish the look is a designer or vintage T-shirt.

“Functionality and comfortability were always important as a working makeup artist,” Lorie says. She has been a professional makeup artist for 17 years, and she worked for Universal Studios as a makeup and special effects artist.

“Makeup found me,” says Lorie, and although she still does makeup with her team during Louisville’s event seasons, she’s now firmly anchored at The Lash Lounge St. Matthews as the salon manager.