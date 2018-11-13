Cranberry Orange Smash
Just like that the holiday season is here and it’s time for parties, overnight guests, and long-lost family at your door. Amidst all of the hustle and bustle, a cocktail (or two!) will be more than necessary at the end of the day. Since cranberries and oranges are basically the fruits of the season, this refreshing cocktail celebrates autumn and Thanksgiving. Not to mention, the flavor of bourbon pairs perfectly with the slightly tart and sweet simple syrup. Serve it to all of the adults at your Thanksgiving feast, and it’s sure to be one for the books.
Cranberry Orange Smash
|Prep Time
|5 Minutes
|Cook Time
|5 Minutes
|Servings
|
Cocktail
Ingredients
For the Simple Syrup
- 3/4 Cup Cranberries (Frozen or Fresh)
- 1/2 Cup Water
- 1/2 Cup Granulated Sugar
- 2 Sprigs Thyme
- 1 Stick Cinnamon
For the Cocktail
- 1/2 Oz Orange Juice
- 1 Tbsp Cranberry Pulp from Simple Syrup
- 2 Oz Bourbon
- 1 Cup Ice
- 3/4 Oz Cranberry Simple Syrup
- 1 Oz Orange Flavored Sparkling Water
Instructions
For the Simple Syrup
-
Combine all of the ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat. Simmer until the sugar is dissolved and the cranberries have burst (- about 5 minutes). Strain out the cranberries, thyme, and cinnamon stick and set aside to cool.
For the Cocktail
-
In a shaker, combine the orange juice and 1 tbsp of pulp from the strained cranberries. Muddle until pulverized. Add bourbon, ice, and simple syrup and shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
-
Pour full contents into a glass and top with 1-ounce of orange sparkling water. Stir and garnish with an orange wedge, thyme, and cinnamon stick.Find more recipe ideas for the holiday season here.
