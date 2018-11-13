Cranberry Orange Smash

Just like that the holiday season is here and it’s time for parties, overnight guests, and long-lost family at your door. Amidst all of the hustle and bustle, a cocktail (or two!) will be more than necessary at the end of the day. Since cranberries and oranges are basically the fruits of the season, this refreshing cocktail celebrates autumn and Thanksgiving. Not to mention, the flavor of bourbon pairs perfectly with the slightly tart and sweet simple syrup. Serve it to all of the adults at your Thanksgiving feast, and it’s sure to be one for the books.