An Intimate Winter Wedding

Date of Wedding: January 23, 2016

Time of Wedding: 2:30 pm

Size of Wedding: 50

Bride’s Favorite Memory: There are actually two: 1. When my father-in-law came into the room to see me and have a photo before the wedding and I asked him if David would be pleased with how I looked and he said: “You’re stunning, of course he will.“ I about cried. 2. That and the words my former boss, and friend, said as he performed our ceremony. I was very touched by the words. He said, “Teresa has experienced extreme loneliness over the past year, and with God’s Grace, she persevered.” I almost started crying here too, but composed myself.

Advice to others: Relax and enjoy the day, don’t sweat the small stuff and let your coordinator do her job! That’s what you are paying her for!

One thing you would have done differently: Made sure the photographer captured my husband’s face as I came down the aisle, not mine.

Best Planning Tip: Have a planner you trust.

Best Money Saving Tip: We chose an all-inclusive venue just for the fact we didn’t have to do the leg work!