An Intimate Winter Wedding
David and I met on October 9, 2015 through mutual friends. We had attended the same schools growing up but didn’t know each other even though we rode the same school bus, but I thought he was the cutest guy in the class of 1985! We were engaged November 4, 2015 and married January 23, 2016. I definitely feel God put me exactly where he wanted me to be! David proposed at the foot of the cross at our church. We actually had five ministers at our wedding, but my former boss, and good friend — an attorney — performed our ceremony! It’s really not about the food, flowers or cake, it’s truly about the marriage that comes after the ceremony and who will pour into your marriage for the next 80 years!
Date of Wedding: January 23, 2016
Time of Wedding: 2:30 pm
Size of Wedding: 50
Bride’s Favorite Memory: There are actually two: 1. When my father-in-law came into the room to see me and have a photo before the wedding and I asked him if David would be pleased with how I looked and he said: “You’re stunning, of course he will.“ I about cried. 2. That and the words my former boss, and friend, said as he performed our ceremony. I was very touched by the words. He said, “Teresa has experienced extreme loneliness over the past year, and with God’s Grace, she persevered.” I almost started crying here too, but composed myself.
Advice to others: Relax and enjoy the day, don’t sweat the small stuff and let your coordinator do her job! That’s what you are paying her for!
One thing you would have done differently: Made sure the photographer captured my husband’s face as I came down the aisle, not mine.
Best Planning Tip: Have a planner you trust.
Best Money Saving Tip: We chose an all-inclusive venue just for the fact we didn’t have to do the leg work!
Location of Ceremony: The Pepin Mansion, New Albany, Indiana.
Why it worked: The mansion is an elegant and intimate venue. So beautiful inside with the tall, beautifully painted ceilings. I loved that we could converse with our 50 guests at the reception. We were in the center of the room at a sweetheart table. For the cold January day, it was stunning with the snow packed around the mansion.
Location of Reception: The Pepin Mansion
Why it worked: No one had to leave to be transported anywhere else. The mansion was stunning and my husband and I were so happy with a one stop event location!
I would have changed: Nothing!
Photographer: James Byrd Photography
Favorite photo: My husband’s favorite photo is the one of me kneeling next to a bed, with his Bible praying. We prayed before and after each date when he would drop me off at our church, where each date started and ended.
Dress: David’s Bridal
Why it worked: As an over 40 bride, I wanted something elegant, lacey, and definitely wanted t-length.
Bridesmaids Dresses: David’s Bridal
Why it worked: I wanted my girls in pink but could not get them in time. I went with gray, and told my girls to get the dress design of their choice. With the splash of pink in our bouquets, the dresses looked very pretty.
I would have changed: Maybe to have the pink dress! LOL
Tuxes: Men’s Warehouse
Why it worked: David picked our groomsmen’s suits. I think they looked very handsome. Grey with a darker grey tie with pink polka dots with Susan B. Komen logo to benefit breast cancer.
Food: Schniztelbank
Why it worked: They had the best food for the money and choices of food we wanted.
Drinks: Tea/lemonade/water
Cake: Sweet Stuff Bakery, New Albany
Special choices: Carrot cake, chocolate, lemon
Why it worked: David picked our cake as I have celiac disease and at the time, no bakery would make a gluten free cake. Our guests said it was excellent and it must have been because my “mom” and matron of honor took what was left home, and it wasn’t much!
Flowers: Bud’s N Bloom
Why it worked: I let my wedding planner take charge on picking my flowers and she did a great job! I told her what I would like, and color. I loved every bouquet! Stephanie at Bud’s N Bloom does an excellent job.
What you would have changed: Nothing!
Music (both ceremony and reception): My husband’s iphone.
Special choices: All Christian music, our favorite kind of music: Mercy Me, Casting Crowns, Franchesca Batistelli, and I walked down the aisle to Stephen Curtis Chapman’s, “I’ll Be Here.” I even listened to the song beforehand and gave my wedding planner the words and the cue of what verse I wanted each of my girls to walk into the ceremony to.
Why it worked: We love our faith, and our music was definitely our favorite tunes and music we still listen to today. When I feel blue, I play “our songs” and realize without faith nothing can truly be accomplished.
Décor (rentals, diy, extras besides flowers)
Special choices: Our favors were small Bibles and Dove chocolate. Two of our favorite things!
Planner: Melinda Leach
Why it worked: We met Melinda the day we planned and booked our venue. She was sweet, kind, and made me feel welcome, at ease, and very comfortable.
Rings: Shane Company
Why it worked: My husband picked out my engagement ring with no input from me. He made an excellent choice and I get a ton of compliments. Maybe because it’s unusual because the center stone is a sapphire instead of a diamond. I love the way my wedding ring looks like a crown when it is separated from the engagement ring. His ring looks really good with mine, it’s very soft white gold with a little bit of details that match my ring perfectly.
Invitations: Hobby Lobby
Why it worked: We made our own invitations on our printer. With only 50 people to invite, and for something most people were going to throw away, I didn’t see any reason to spend a lot of money on invitations. We went to Hobby Lobby and found something very simple and elegant. We had fun wording our invitations and stuffing them together. We also made our own programs! Sunday afternoon fun in December!
Makeup/Hair: Kenny at Bella Vita did my hair. My Matron of Honor and I did my makeup.
Why it worked: Again, I am a very simple girl, and saw no reason to spend a ton of money on something I could do myself. A lot of girls want that princess feeling, but I knew my husband would love the real me, how I look on a daily basis over something fake. This is one of my favorite pics — my sister fluffing my hair— and the look between us…without her and her unconditional love, I’d be lost!
Rehearsal Dinner: The Exchange
Why it worked: The Exchange is our favorite restaurant. We had dinner at The Exchange the night we booked our venue. For the RD we had the upstairs loft area all to ourselves. They provided a simple, elegant menu and to me, it was a very special, quaint evening with our closest friends and his family.
Length of Planning Time: two months
Budget/Or Cost Per Person (Meal): Our entire wedding for 50 was around $7000, all inclusive.