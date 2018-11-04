An Ideal Lunch + Fun Outing for Frugalistas
Sip on a swirl margarita.
Veggie pressed sandwich with sweet potato fries (sandwich includes avocado, roasted red peppers, tomato, lettuce, red onion, grilled zucchini and squash, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard and house aioli sauce on Cuban bread.
The Lunch
Havana Rumba and Tapas Bar
2210 Bardstown Road and 12003 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY
Monday-Thursday 11:30am-9:30pm
Friday 11:30am-10pm
Saturday 12pm-10pm
Sunday 12pm-8:30pm
For delicious Cuban cuisine, swing by Havana Rumba and Tapas Bar on Bardstown Road.
Havana Rumba prides itself on creating culinary masterpieces from scratch, using only the freshest ingredients available. My personal recommendation? The Vegetarian Press Sandwich, featuring tomatoes, lettuce, onions, grilled zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, pickles, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and a special aioli sauce served on hot pressed Cuban bread.
And can one stop by Havana Rumba without indulging in one of its famous Swirl Margaritas? Enjoy, sisters. They are divine.
They have room just for skirts.
The Fun
B CHIC Consignment & Boutique
1235 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
Monday Closed
Tuesday-Thursday 10am-6pm
Friday 10am-7pm
Saturday 10am-6pm
Sunday 2-6pm
Have a knack for consignment shops? After your scrumptious lunch at Havana Rumba, travel to B CHIC Consignment & Boutique — a darling consignment shop that offers only the best in women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, along with furniture, jewelry, and household items.
The shop is quaint, cozy, and bursting at the seams with quality hand-me-down treasures ready for a second home — like a green, authentic Tory Burch handbag that looked brand new. I couldn’t believe the discounted price! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or searching for a gift for someone special, I’m certain you’ll find it at B CHIC and at a fraction of the original cost to boot.
This is one of the largest consignment shops in the US.
They turned their newly acquired basement space into a furniture room.