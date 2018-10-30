What We Love About Her Style (and how her authenticity has created a following)

Lara starts each day at 4:30am with coffee and gets her cardio in before training clients. Her daily makeup routine is simple with concealer and mascara, and she only uses cruelty-free skincare products like Tart and Aveda. To make her style effortless, she wears only black, grey, or white, but adds a pop of color to her wardrobe with colorful athletic shoes. Her go-to brands are Adidas, Nike, and Lululemon. Whether it’s summer or winter, she always wears black Lululemon leggings. “I’m low maintenance, but my husband wouldn’t say that. Ninety-five percent of the time, I’m a tomboy, but on the weekend, I’m a bit extra-girly.”

Lara loves seeing fitness clients happier, and that’s what drives her. “I see women starting out in baggy T-shirts, and they begin to see results and notice definition in their arms, and I suggest they wear a tank next time, and they do! It’s baby steps to self-confidence.”

The meal-prepping part of her work began when she was training a client who refused to eat healthy, and she asked Lara to start cooking for her. Her meal-prepping business has grown so much that she’s prepping meals three days a week. This time gives her the opportunity to listen to podcasts from people she admires as personal trainers.