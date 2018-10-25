What To Do This Weekend — Oct 25-28
Grab your girl squad and head to Witches Night Out, a costume party charity event at the Kentucky Exposition Center for women 21 years and older who want to make a difference in other women’s lives. (Proceeds will go to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky.) There will be music and entertainment, dancing, food, shopping, psychic readings, costume contests, and more. Today’s Woman is a sponsor of this event.
Bring your little ghouls and goblins to Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs for Trick-or-Treat at the Track and enjoy Halloween fun, racing, and over 20 family activities.
Other fun Halloween events include:
Boo Dell! at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
3rd Annual Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival at the Buechel Train Depot
Louisville Zoo’s World’s Largest Halloween Party
Halloween in Brown Park in St. Matthews
Nightmare in NULU
Pumpkinfest on Gaslight Square in Jeffersontown
La Grange Halloween ‘Main’ia
Halloween Fun Fest, Trunk or Treat, and the Frankenbrunch in New Albany, Indiana
Also, if you haven’t made your way to Iroquois Park yet, you have until November 4 to check out the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular.
Take your pooch to the Parklands at Beckley Creek for the first annual Parktoberfest, featuring fall cocktails, local breweries, local food trucks, dog friendly activities, pet adoptions, a Halloween Dog Costume contest, and more.
Learn about different cultures and celebrate the tradition of El Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, at the Sugar Skull Shake Shake Cultural Festival at the Big 4 Bridge Park in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The festival will feature performances by Mariachi, YAPA, and Appalatin Bands, Mexican cultural dancers, guided painting instruction, 10 folk art “make-n-take” projects, a Zumba session and Latin dance lessons, a community mural painting opportunity, “Piñata smackin,’” Day of the Dead inspired face painting, and more.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes its way to Oxmoor Center, offering special Hello Kitty treats and merchandise while supplies last.
It’s time for the annual JCPS Showcase of Schools, the day elementary, middle, and high schools will showcase the opportunities they can offer your student. Talk to school leaders and learn more about what JCPS has to offer.
Check out the movie Bullitt County in its limited run in theaters this week. An action/thriller set in 1977, it’s the story of four friends who reunite for a bachelor party to hunt for buried Prohibition money on Kentucky’s Bluegrass Bourbon Trail, only to become ripped apart by greed, corruption, and murder.
Celebrate all things rusty, dusty, and timeless at the Corydon Extravaganza — Vintage, Antique & Art Market, the spot for vintage finds, antiques, and repurposed goods. Get a bite to eat from the Southern Indiana Food & Wine Fair while shopping the 200+ vendors.
