Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month

A Doll’s House: Part 2

Actors Theatre of Louisville

Fifteen years have passed since Nora slammed shut the door on her life as a wife and mother. But now she’s back, and with an urgent request — one that leads to long overdue reckonings. What does a woman owe her family? What does she owe herself? Playwright Lucas Hnath (The Christians) received both a bachelor and master of fine arts from New York University’s Department of Dramatic Writing and is a lecturer in NYU’s Expository Writing Program. With biting wit, this award-winning playwright examines marriage and motherhood and love and law — asking questions that are as resonant today as they were when Nora first appeared in Henrik Ibsen’s groundbreaking masterpiece more than a century ago.

Recommended for ages 14 and older; contains strong language and mature themes.

WHEN: October 2-November 4, various performances

WHERE: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Victor Jory Theatre

CONTACT: 502.584.1205 or here