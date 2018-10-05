Showing the Real Faces of Cancer

This was all quite a shock to Heidi. She’d been an independent woman, focused on her life, her career, and her family. Although she faced a myriad of circumstances and had questions about what her life would be like, the biggest question on her mind was “Will I lose my hair?” The answer was, “Yes.”

Learning that she’d lose her hair was the biggest blow to her psyche. She would no longer have her crowning glory — her beautiful blonde locks. She began looking into purchasing a wig, but her first shopping experience devastated her. She says that instead of feeling any type of compassion from the owners of the store, it was a rather cold and sterile experience.

After that, Heidi began to formulate the idea of opening her own boutique. She wanted to give women the love and compassion she had craved during her wig consultation. She wanted her place to be more than just a place where you can buy new hair — she wanted to help women battle what she calls their ‘cancer storms.’That was the beginning of Awakenings Boutique: Wigs, Healing, Recovery, Gifts.