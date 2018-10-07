Shop to Save Lives

Buy a piece of jewelry for yourself or someone else at Pink Woman with a Twist. The event, scheduled for October 10, 6-9pm will be at the Kendra Scott store in Oxmoor Center. Part of the proceeds from all purchases will go to Twisted Pink, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise funds for metastatic breast cancer research. Hope Scarves, an organization that provides scarves to cancer patients throughout the country, also will be there to accept scarf donations from attendees as part of its scarf drive. Spend the evening shopping, listening to music, or getting a massage, and find out about the special community project benefiting Twisted Pink.