Score Tickets to the Zoo’s Big Halloween Party!

The Louisville Zoo is about to transform into a storybook land where a photo opportunity is waiting around every corner during the Zoo’s “World’s Largest Halloween Party!” presented by Meijer. This year the Zoo celebrates its 37th year of the popular party on October 4–7, 11–14, 18–21, & 25–28.

You can win four admissions to the World’s Largest Halloween Party plus four carousel tickets and four train tickets! The drawing will be held on October 10 so you’ll have three weekends to choose from to use your prize.