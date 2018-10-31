On Friday Find Out How to Put Your Best Face Forward (Literally)

Whether you’re prepping for a holiday party or date night, the last thing you want are skin issues. Instead of stressing about the new blemish on your face, attend an Open House event at Mays Dermatology & Cosmetic Center on November 2, 5:30-7:30pm. Sip on cocktails, eat hors d’oeuvres, and find out everything you’ve ever wanted to know about skin care and cosmetic treatments from Dr. Rana Mays, MD, FAAD. You could also win a grand prize which includes: one year of free botox, a customized acne system, and free dermaplaning. As a bonus, you will get 20 percent off all injectables and 15 percent off of all platelet rich plasma and products.