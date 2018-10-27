Let Your Next Lunch + Fun Adventure Lead You Here
The Big Dirty Sandwich: Smoked turkey, maple ham, roast beef, melted Havarti cheese, tomato, coleslaw, and house made sauce
The Lunch + Fun adventure is an easy outing to enjoy with a friend or visiting relative.
Trinity Plate Sampler: Granny Ruth’s Chicken Salad, House Salad, and side of the day (fruit)
Kentucky Cobb Club: Spinach, applewood bacon, egg, smoked turkey, tomato, red onion, blue cheese mayo
Sweetie Pie Chicken Salad Sandwich with deviled eggs
The Lunch
Crave Cafe
2250 Frankfort Avenue
Louisville, KY
Monday-Friday 11am-8pm
Saturday 11:30 am- 4pm
Sunday Closed
Crave Cafe is nearing 12 years of being in business, and rightfully so — its menu is absolutely mouth-watering. Located in the heart of Frankfort Avenue shops and restaurants, Crave offers a wide selection of wraps, salads, sandwiches, and a soup menu that changes daily. One of the favorite menu items is The Big Dirty — a grilled pretzel roll topped with au jus roast beef, smoked turkey, honey ham, havarti cheese, shredded cabbage, tomato, and “dirty rice.”
The cafe’s chicken salads are also a huge hit, with three variations to choose from — Cashew Chicken Salad, Granny Ruth’s Chicken Salad (with green olives, pecans, chopped egg, and celery), and Sweetie Pie Chicken Salad (with red grapes, candied pecans, and celery).
You won’t want to skip my personal favorite — The Nest‚ a delicious dill egg salad piled high on top of hearty bread. Grab a delicious lunch and enjoy it in the cozy dining area looking out onto Frankfort Avenue. The food is delightful, and so is the service.
Leather purses and keychains and wrist cuff: by Inherited Leather
The Fun
5-0-Lou Gift Shop
2235 Frankfort Ave Suite 104
Louisville, KY
Sunday-Monday 10 am-4 pm
Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-7 pm
Wrench People: by The Funky Junk Meister
Wood Art: by Billy Cunningham
Jewelry: various artists
After a tasty lunch at Crave, walk across Frankfort Avenue to 5-0-Lou Gift Shop. Here you will find stylish Kentucky-themed gifts.
The store is packed with one-of-a-kind souvenirs and jewelry pieces. I doubt you can leave without purchasing one of the many beautiful pieces of artwork that adorn the walls. I’m speaking from experience. I bought an adorable St. Matthews poster crafted by Madpixel Art & Design, and it’s easily one of the most tasteful pieces hanging in my house now.
5-0-Lou has a selection of cute baby gear, a wide variety of T-shirts for adults, handmade candles, and food and drinks — all made right here in Kentucky.
Stained glass animals: by Zelma
Kids clothing: by Awesome by Jenna
Prints: by Luke Davis
Bourbon barrel table and stools: by Taste of Bourbon Mastery
T-shirts: All printed in-house by 5-0-Lou. Designs created in-house and by outside artists.