Facing the Cancer Storm: Lisa Harris

Lisa Harris

Age 51

Diagnosis triple negative breast cancer, Stage IIA

Treatments two rounds of chemotherapy, a lumpectomy on her left breast, 21 radiation treatments, as well as six months of ongoing treatments of Xeloda, a medication that interferes with the growth of cancer cells

Best thing she did for herself She says that one of the most positive things she did, besides being surrounded by her support group, was to learn all she could about her cancer. “Having knowledge made it less scary,” she says. “I was OK. It was in my body, yes, it’s invaded me, and it’s going to come out.”