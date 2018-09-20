What To Do This Weekend — Sept 20-23
Stop at the Louisville Zoo for Flutter Fest, a day of hands-on fun celebrating the annual Monarch Butterfly migration, featuring activities such as butterfly tagging, craft, activity, and education stations, story time with a chance to meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar, a parade, and a butterfly release at 2 p.m.
Experience Bourbon & Beyond at Champions Park, featuring music headliners from John Mayer to Lenny Kravitz to Sheryl Crow to Sting, and more, along with The Big Bourbon Bar, Bourbon experiences, and food by famous chefs.
Bring the kids to Churchill Downs for Family Adventure Day, a day of racing and creative family activities including pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo, stick horse races on the Turf racetrack, face painting, and more.
Enjoy the Kentucky Opera’s presentation of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, which is part fairy tale, love story, and allegory.
The American Cancer Society’s Hope Gala at the Omni Hotel will feature a presentation of the 2018 Cure Champions, live entertainment from Linkin’ Bridge, dinner, dancing, auctions, and more.
