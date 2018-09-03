Her Ideas are Big but She Works Small

Once the image is created, she puts it through a ceramic decal printer in her studio and applies the decal to various ceramic pieces that she has purchased wholesale. Then they sit in the kiln for 14 hours. They’re durable, waterproof, microwave safe. The images go on trinket trays, bowls, small platters, and bud vases.

“It’s not all about the illustration only, but how the illustration can enhance the shape of the piece,” she says.

Maizie’s latest collection, inspired by the Far East, features blue elephants and pagodas. An earlier collection sports horses with colorful horse blankets. Just right for those with equine sensibilities.

Maizie shoots for three to four new collections a year and a few mini collections. Next up: a Moroccan-inspired design with colors of pink and salmon, black and white, and images of camels and desert tents.

Her day-to-day is spent filling orders, getting them out the door, planning new collections, and talking with retailers. “I try and guard my time for working on ideas, but 50 percent of my time is dedicated to the business of running the business and the other half dedicated to creating artwork.”

What works for this working illustrator?