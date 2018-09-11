Her Crazy Zen Life(Style)

Brittany recently collaborated with her best friend, neighbor, and owner of Primp Style Lounge, Shannon Kessler, to launch Louisville’s newest podcast, Crazy Zen Life. “People were always asking us about our friendship because we’re neighbors, we do yoga together, and our kids go to the same school. Our lives felt like a reality show.” Thus, organically, the creation of their podcast began. With a shared love of healthy living and nutrition, along with creatively sharing about their lives, Brittany and Shannon are encouraging others to create bonds. “It’s so easy to get attached virtually, but we’re encouraging listeners to create those bonds with their neighbors and friends in real life.”

You can keep up with Crazy Zen Life each week by subscribing on iTunes or Soundcloud.