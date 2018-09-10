Dr. Latonia Craig Breaks Down Barriers

Our Way to Go Woman! winners will do whatever it takes to create a thriving community. They are driven by their desire to influence others in a positive way, and aren’t satisfied with the status quo. Read about how Dr. Latonia Craig, one of our five winners, is paving the way to success for people in our city. Latonia, 36, is our Way to Go Woman winner in the Leadership category.

Dr. Latonia Craig

Director of Graduate Recruitment and Diversity Retention

University of Louisville, School of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies (SIGS)

Floyd Craig, Jr., husband

Hayden Lee, daughter

Leading the Way

“I think one of my most challenging roles is my current position. I wear many hats — director, adviser, instructor, mentor, administrator, advocate, counselor, coordinator, and friend. I sometimes feel as though I am needed everywhere by everyone at the same time. Prioritizing is how I have managed. People often rave about having good time management skills, but realistically, I have learned you cannot manage/control time — 24 hours is 24 hours. Engaging in self care [health and wellness] and squad care [friends] helps me to remain clear about my purpose and contributes to my overall well-being.”

Biggest Accomplishment

“It has been my life’s work to provide ‘access’ to the underrepresented and underserved. Students entering higher education continue to be increasingly diverse, but the presence of underrepresented (e.g. African American, Native American, Hispanic/Latino, Pacific Islander) students pursuing advanced degrees remains low. This is particularly evident at the doctoral degree level. To that end, I have increased the number of underrepresented graduate students pursuing advanced degrees through innovation and access, intentional recruitment practices, and retention support.”

Moving Forward

“Every decision, every program, every personal/career move I have made has been

spiritually led. I am blessed to walk in my purpose and that God continues to shine His light in me. So my goals for the future? Continue to serve.”

The 2018 Way to Go Woman! winners are women under the age of 40 who were selected by the editorial board of Today’s Woman based on nominations from our readers.