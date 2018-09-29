Check Out This Year’s Cancer Supplement
Living a happy life — regardless of the challenges you encounter — is the recurring narrative of this year’s cancer supplement. We partnered with Heidi Fuller, owner of Awakenings Boutique: Wigs, Healing, Recovery, Gifts, to interview 14 women whose uplifting stories can help other cancer survivors find comfort.
Heidi, who was diagnosed with stage III uterine cancer in 2015, sells wigs and other products for women who have lost their hair resulting from chemotherapy. Read more about the support she’s offering to cancer survivors as part of her Real Faces of Cancer campaign here. Also, take a look at the fabulous women photographed for our Pink Woman photo shoot. If you would like to participate in next year’s shoot, reserve your spot here.
