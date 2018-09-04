4 Workouts that Improve Mobility for Someone with Parkinson’s

Sep 2, 2018 | Sponsored

These fitness classes can help your loved one build their strength and slow down the progression of Parkinson’s Disease.

Move It or Lose It
This Horseshoe Foundation-sponsored class brings yoga, dance, and Pilates together to help those with PD improve their mobility.

When: Mondays, 9:30am
Where: Motion Studio, 3211 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, IN
Cost: Free
To Register: Amy Robinson, 812.207.4434 or motionstudioinfo@gmail.com

 

EVEN Bigger LSVT BIG
This intensive outpatient exercise program is designed to give individuals with PD improved mobility in daily life.
When: Thursdays, 12-12:45pm.
Where: The outpatient gym at Southern Indiana Rehab, 3104 Blackiston Blvd, New Albany, IN
Cost: $50 for a 12-week session
To Register: Jen Robinson at 812.941.6153

Aqua Class
This class is taught by a licensed physical therapist and is designed to help with posture and strength.
When: Wednesdays, 10am
Where: Home of the Innocents, 1100 E. Market St., Louisville
Cost: $7 per class
To Register: Contact Benjamin Snyder at 502.596.1141 or bsnyder@homeoftheinnocents.org

Flow With Grace
This is a gentle Vinyasa yoga class that is taught in a comfortable 75-degree studio for optimal movement.
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 11am
Where: 502 Power Yoga Studio, 2210 Dundee Rd #203, Louisville, KY
Cost: Membership starting at $42 a month
To Register: 502.208.1012 or here

Find out more about these types of classes here and check out our list of 300+ care options for your loved one. Today’s Transitions is a magazine for older adults and caregivers.

All

Latest