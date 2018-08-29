Win Tickets to Women 4 Women Luncheon

Win two tickets to the Women 4 Women Annual Luncheon on Wednesday, October 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Marriott Louisville Downtown. This year’s keynote speaker is Elizabeth Smart, abduction survivor and inspiring communicator of hope.

Women 4 Women is a non-profit organization in Louisville, Kentucky, led by women who believe that a core strength of our society rests on the contributions of women. Women 4 Women envisions our community as one of the best places for girls, women and their families to live and work.