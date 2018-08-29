Win Tickets to Women 4 Women Luncheon

Win two tickets to the Women 4 Women Annual Luncheon on Wednesday, October 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Marriott Louisville Downtown. This year’s keynote speaker is Elizabeth Smart, abduction survivor and inspiring communicator of hope.

Women 4 Women is a non-profit organization in Louisville, Kentucky, led by women who believe that a core strength of our society rests on the contributions of women. Women 4 Women envisions our community as one of the best places for girls, women and their families to live and work.

THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive two tickets to the Women 4 Women Annual Luncheon on October 10 at the Marriott Louisville Downtown.

DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, September 4 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

  1. Angela Cook
    Angela Cook on August 31, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Love the Magazine….so informative!

  2. Edith Wright
    Edith Wright on August 31, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    I hope that I win because I never win & I do a whole lot of volunteering

    • edith wright
      edith wright on September 10, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      love all your magazine , praying that I win thanks inadvance

