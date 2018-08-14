What We Love about Her Style (and how her business can style you)
“Boys are active, constant, always moving,” she says, and after their sons grew up, she maintained that momentum. Mandy immersed herself in the beauty industry and into a new career at the age of 52. As the owner/operating partner of Drybar Louisville, Mandy’s style embodies that of a true on-the-go professional in the beauty industry but remains both low-maintenance and simple.
Top 5 beauty products:
Jo Malone Body Wash
Drybar Prep Rally
Drybar Money Maker Hairspray
YSL Mascara
Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Cologne
Top Style Tip: Go with comfort. Mandy loves a wedge or platform shoe, and although she loves trends, she always goes with comfort first.
Doing what she loves is fulfilling Mandy daily, as she sees the impact of her work, one blowout at a time.
