What To Do This Weekend — Labor Day Edition
Experience different cultures at WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals, featuring world food, live music, dance, culture, and education.
Relive the fun as the Rock The Water Tower music festival returns with live bands like the Louisville Crashers, a Bourbon tasting lounge, barbecue, and more.
Visit over 1,000 booths featuring antiques, collectibles, jewelry, bath and body, crafts, candles, clothes, and more at the KY Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Step into the fun at Jeffersonville, Indiana’s first ever Jeffersonville Steamboat Nights, a night festival featuring family friendly activities with art, music, food, a live sand sculpting demonstration, a chalk walk, a lantern parade, a balloon glimmer, and more. With an illuminated walking bridge leading into Big Four Park, Jeffersonville decided to change their traditional Steamboat Days festival into a night festival.
Bring the entire family to Waterfront Park for the Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle, a free, health-centered event featuring fitness demonstrations, vendor booths, giveaways, and a choice between a fun, non-competitive hike, bike ride, or a paddle ride on the Ohio River.
