What To Do This Weekend — August 9-12
Join in 169 years of tradition and visit the annual Picnic at St. Joseph Children’s Home, the largest picnic in Kentucky with approximately 60,000 attendees who come to play games, visit, eat, drink, and volunteer. All proceeds from the Picnic support children who have suffered abuse and neglect as well as help continue St. Joe’s mission of “Giving Children a Home.”
Surround yourself with some smooth jazz at the third annual Derby City Jazz Festival at Churchill Downs, featuring 12 national artists, food, after parties, and more.
Expand your knowledge at the free Discovering the Fossil Bed hike, led by a park naturalist at the Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville, Indiana. See Devonian marine fossils and discuss how they lived, what they ate, and how/why they were preserved.
Meet the Hulk during the game at Marvel Super Hero Night at Louisville Slugger Field. The first 2,000 fans receive a free special edition Hulk bobblehead.
Check out the Spawning Grounds Art Exhibit at the Carnegie Center for Art History, which chronicles the journeys of three women as they navigate their way through deeply personal events, family histories, and our contemporary socio-political environment.
Take the kids and discover the story of our own hometown at Second Saturday – Hometown History at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum, designed for children who love learning about true stories from other times and other cultures.
