What To Do This Weekend — August 16-19
It’s that time of year! The Kentucky State Fair officially rolls into town tomorrow through August 26, with concerts, shows, rides, animals, booths, contests, and of course, the food.
Design your own lantern and launch it into the Ohio River at the Water Lantern Festival, a family friendly event at Waterfront Park.
Watch the 2017 USL Champions at Slugger Field as Louisville City FC takes on Nashville SC as they race for the playoffs.
Bring your furry friend to the 9th Annual Pet Day “WoofStock” & Butterfly Day at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, featuring pet adoptions, pet-friendly booths, and lunch treats, and also learn about butterflies with expert Corinne Mastey, who will show how to catch and release live butterflies. Idlewild Butterfly Farm will have a butterfly tent as well.
0 Comments