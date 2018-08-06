She’s Not Afraid to Try
Coby says she has volunteered most of her adult life — as a Girl Scout leader and in youth ministry. So the day she was driving down Highway 150 in Indiana and saw the sign ‘Volunteer Firefighters Needed’ in front of the Greenville fire station, she barely thought twice and applied.
The two Greenville Township Volunteer Fire Department stations also serve the communities of Galena and Navilleton.
When Coby gets the call, she heads to the station and suits up.
“I wear my full gear on every call — coat, pants, gloves, mask, and oxygen tank. I never know what I am going to run into even on a medical emergency. I might have to cut through bushes, fend off dogs, deal with the cold, and there is always the danger of simply slipping on ice or mud and falling. The suit offers lots of protective padding.”
Another need Coby saw led her to becoming one of the founders of My Health E, a non-profit patient advocacy and education website launched in January 2018 and she now serves as patient advocate, director of business development. After spending almost two decades as a pharmaceutical rep, she came to realize that if a patient needed to search online for health information, she had to research many separate sites.
The site currently covers events in Kentucky and Indiana and is growing, Coby says. The site also provides links to an alphabetized list of a host of health information websites ranging from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Skin Cancer Foundation to tai chi classes.
If we take away anything from Coby’s turning points it would be to not be afraid to try something even though you won’t know what to expect. And could possibly fail.
“I tell my daughter that Thomas Edison didn’t just wake up one day and create the light bulb. There were hundreds of failures before the success. Failure can be a good thing. It’s OK not to succeed every time. That paves the path to success.”
0 Comments