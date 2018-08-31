She Loves Telling the Sports Story

While this avid sports lover is fascinated by the various directions a story can take her, she has relaxed as she’s found her groove in the city. “Living in a place you love, around solid people, everything else will come together as it should. We (Whitney and her husband) never know what the future holds so we’re just relaxed and enjoying it.”

What would she tell her younger self?

“It’s all going to be OK,” Whitney says. “I struggled with my weight when I was younger because I was a gymnast and there were expectations of how I should look. I wasn’t the smartest in the class because I was training 30 to 40 hours a week. I just wish I could tell the young me that you’re going to get to where you need go and it will be OK. You will find a way.”