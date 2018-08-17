Maybe It’s Time You Joined a Fitness Group!

Two things: On a smaller scale, I know how much better I feel when I workout regularly. On a bigger level, I am inspired daily at Kids Center. The incredible children we serve face adversity and overcome a variety of challenges. I don’t want to take my abilities or health for granted. (Brittany, 33, is executive director for

Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies

.)

When Does She Workout? “The only way I will for sure get a workout in during the week is if I workout early in the morning. If I choose sleep, it’s a gamble if I’ll be able to work out that day because things come up at the end of the workday. If you workout early in the morning, the only obstacle is getting out of bed.”