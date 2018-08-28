Inside the Homes of Those Living Beautifully

For years, Kimberly worked her way up the television sales and marketing ladder until she landed her first show in 2015,

Your Kentuckiana Home

. By this time, she had partnered with the Louisville Home Builders Association and had experience in all the facets of television: marketing, sales, reporting, and production. Another show,

My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell

followed in 2017. “Everything I’ve ever done came together. When we launched

My Southern Home

, I was the host, producer, and sales manager — I do it all, and that is why I put my name on it!”

When we sat down for an interview, Kimberly was soon headed to Nashville where she would begin filming the Nashville edition of her show, the third city in the show’s repertoire. Running your own show is an exhausting enterprise: she tapes for four weeks straight and then launches into selling advertisement spots before the shows air. This leaves little time for Kimberly to design her own home. Although she tends to gravitate toward a transitional aesthetic that pairs modern tile and clean lines with antiques, a marriage of old and new, she lives in the same one-bedroom condo that she bought when she was 26.