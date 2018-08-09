Dolores Jones Makes Louisville Proud
Dolores Jones, featured in this month’s issue of Today’s Woman magazine, got 3rd place in the WORLD at the CrossFit games in her age group.
Check out her Crossfit profile here.
To watch more from the Crossfit Games visit their Facebook page, and scroll down to see when she’ll be competing in these competitions.
Rope & Yoke
Watch her and the rest of her age group starting at 3:00:00
The 2018 CrossFit Games - Masters 50-60+ / Teenagers 14-15 Rope and Yoke
The 2018 CrossFit Games - Masters 50-60+ / Teenagers 14-15 Rope and Yoke. For full event details, click here: https://games.crossfit.com/workouts/games/2018#events-detailsPosted by The CrossFit Games on Thursday, August 2, 2018
Jump Finish
Watch her and the rest of her age group starting at 4:13:19
The 2018 CrossFit Games - Age Groups: Jump Finish
The 2018 CrossFit Games - Age Groups: Jump Finish. For full event details, click here: https://games.crossfit.com/workouts/games/2018#events-detailsPosted by The CrossFit Games on Saturday, August 4, 2018
Core Couplet
Watch her and the rest of her age group starting at 1:40:00
The 2018 CrossFit Games | Age Group Core Couplet
The 2018 CrossFit Games - Age Group Core Couplet. For full event details, click here: https://games.crossfit.com/workouts/games/2018#events-detailsPosted by The CrossFit Games on Sunday, August 5, 2018
0 Comments