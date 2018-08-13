Cook Like Terra (Mother of Five Who Wants To Make Healthful Food)

The home that Terra Santos, 36, was living in with her husband and five children was attacking them. Mold caused by faulty plumbing growing in several hidden areas meant that they were breathing in toxins on a daily basis. The problems were showing up in illnesses in different members of the family. Terra fought to get to the heart of the issue and found many different ways to take care. She even became a functional health coach after learning so much during this process. Food is one major way Terra invites good health into her family. “I’m generally on a real, whole foods, Paleo-ish, diet. I do eat minimal grains but strive to get as many veggies for my carbs as possible,” Terra says. “I’ve been gluten-free for over three years and found great benefits to it personally. I truly believe different people can do well on different diets, and for the moment, this works well for me, my lifestyle and my genetics.” Check out her cooking class below to help you prepare meals that will work for your family.