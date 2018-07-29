Why These Symptoms Mean More Than You Might Think

As autoimmune disease becomes more common, it is important to monitor your health and keep an eye out for common signs and symptoms. Women are especially prone to autoimmune disease because of their high levels of estrogen. If you notice any of the following symptoms, contact your doctor.

Unexplained weight gain or weight loss

Hair loss

Overstimulation

Anxiety

More intense PMS

Bloating

Brain fog

Aches and pains in joints and muscles

Diarrhea and/or constipation

Sleep disturbance

Fatigue

Breast tenderness

Migraines

Carbohydrate cravings

Irritability

