What To Do This Weekend — July 26-29
Tonight is the Misters for MS event, a tall, dark, and handsome fundraiser at The Gramercy benefitting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The bachelors will help auction off some highly sought after items and experiences for a good cause.
Check out some headliner music from Sugarland at its “Still the Same” tour stop with special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell, or see Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper, both this weekend at the KFC Yum! Center.
Learn more about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Speed Art Museum’s showings of RGB, a documentary directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen that explores Ginsburg’s life and career, capturing the judge’s personal and professional troubles and triumphs. (Tickets are sold out for July, so get your tickets now for August showings.)
Head to South Louisville for the Buy Local Fair, featuring local, independent businesses with South Louisville ties, cooling tent, kids activity area, food vendors, local beer and wine, and more. Also, stop by the Burnt Knob Music Fest at the Iroquois Amphitheater to hear performances by local and regional acts such as Beth Bombara and her Band with special guests Bridge 19, The Strings of Indian Creek, and Villa Mure.
Stop by Melanin, a gallery event at Avenue E Art Gallery featuring portraits of urban professionals that were photographed by Joe Goodwin and captured in a canvas painting by Charles Rice. There will be live music , refreshments, and a cash bar .
This is the final weekend to visit Homearama, Louisville’s annual showcase of custom built new homes that are fully furnished, decorated and landscaped featuring the latest in building trends, technology, and interior design.
Make a visit to the wizarding world of Harry Potter with Potterpalooza 2018 at the Louisville Free Public Library as you wander Diagon Alley, explore the Muggle Museum, play Quidditch, fly a broom, cast spells, make potions with the Kentucky Science Center, see live animals from Animal Tales, LLC, and more. Costumes are encouraged, for adults and children.
